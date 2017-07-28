Attempted terror attack in Gush Etzion

A suspected terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction was foiled, reports say.
Initial investigations show that the knife-wielding terrorist ran towards IDF soldiers and was neutralized.
No injuries were caused.
