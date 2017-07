10:39 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5777 , 28/07/17 Av 5, 5777 , 28/07/17 Rabbi Kook and the call to resume construction in Hevron Read more As Jewish owners seek to move into house they bought in Hevron, letter from archives of Rav Kook show demand to rebuild Hevron after masacre ► ◄ Last Briefs