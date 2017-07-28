'Removal of metal detectors could hurt us down the road'

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) expressed regret on Thursday that the position of the Jewish Home party on the issue of security at the Temple Mount was not accepted by the Security Cabinet.

"As we know, the two ministers from the Jewish Home who are members of the Security Cabinet objected to the removal of the metal detectors, because from the point of view of the State of Israel as a state that does not give in to threats, we should have left the detectors. Unfortunately the Cabinet made a different decision that differs from this position and majority rules, that's how democracy works,” Rabbi Ben-Dahan told Arutz Sheva.