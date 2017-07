Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, on Thursday criticized the arrangement which saw Israel dismantling the electronic security detectors at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Palestine newspaper, Salah said that Israel "is trying to lead us to a dangerous game regarding its steps at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, by making it look as though our sole concern is the removal of the inspection and the cameras.”