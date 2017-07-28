Algeria arrests jihadist linked to Paris attacker

Algerian security forces have foiled a "terrorist plot" masterminded by a jihadist with links to France-based jihadist Amedy Coulibaly and the Islamic State (ISIS) group, the Al-Khabar daily reported Thursday.

Citing "well-placed security sources", the newspaper said early results of an investigation "show a strong link between the head of the terrorist cell" and Coulibaly, who in 2015 killed a municipal police officer and then four hostages at the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris before being killed.