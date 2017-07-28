03:45
Jewish Home to hold 'conceptual conference'

The Jewish Home party will hold a "conceptual conference" this coming September, during which members of the party's central committee will discuss key issues in the Jewish Home platform, such as public education, social periphery and equality of opportunity.

Preparations for the conference began on Thursday evening with a special meeting in the office of Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, attended by representatives of the party leadership and the steering committee responsible for putting together the conference program.

