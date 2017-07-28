03:13
  Av 5, 5777 , 28/07/17

Al-Jazeera dismisses Netanyahu's threat

The Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera network on Thursday rejected calls from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to have it expelled from Israel due to incitement.

Netanyahu had pledged on Wednesday to work to remove Al-Jazeera from Israel.

