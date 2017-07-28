02:37
  Av 5, 5777 , 28/07/17

Police arrest Arabs who barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa

Police on Thursday night arrested several young Palestinian Arabs who had barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque after evening prayers.

The men did not obey the police officers' orders to leave the Temple Mount area and clashed with them.

