News BriefsAv 5, 5777 , 28/07/17
Police arrest Arabs who barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa
Police on Thursday night arrested several young Palestinian Arabs who had barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque after evening prayers.
The men did not obey the police officers' orders to leave the Temple Mount area and clashed with them.
