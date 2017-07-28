The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on Thursday to slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, Reuters reports.
President Donald Trump objects to the part of the legislation which targets Russia.
News BriefsAv 5, 5777 , 28/07/17
Senate approves sanctions on Russia and Iran
