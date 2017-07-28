Jewish Home to Netanyahu: Stop capitulating

The Jewish Home party was unimpressed on Thursday evening by several statements made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, calling on him to focus more on actions and less on words.

The party was referring to Netanyahu’s call to impose the death penalty on the terrorist who carried out last week’s terrorist attack in Neve Tzuf (Halamish), as well as the report that he is prepared to surrender territory in the Wadi Ara region in exchange for a final status agreement with the Palestinian Authority which recognizes Israeli annexation of large “settlement blocs” in Judea and Samaria, including Gush Etzion.