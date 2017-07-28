An Arab from the Shechem area, who was in Israel illegally, was arrested on Thursday evening in the village of I'billin in northern Israel with an improvised explosive device.
He was taken in for further questioning.
|
00:14
Reported
News BriefsAv 5, 5777 , 28/07/17
Shechem Arab arrested with improvised explosive device
An Arab from the Shechem area, who was in Israel illegally, was arrested on Thursday evening in the village of I'billin in northern Israel with an improvised explosive device.
He was taken in for further questioning.
Last Briefs