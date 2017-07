23:43 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Greenblatt prays at the Kotel Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, visited the Western Wall on Thursday. “A difficult two weeks have brought me to the #kotel again. I pray for lasting peace in this special place and across the region,” he tweeted. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs