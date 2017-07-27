Diplomat: Jordan incident -attempted terror attack

A senior diplomatic source said Thursday that from investigations made until now it is absolutely clear that the incident near the Israeli embassy in Amman in which the security guard opened fire was an attempted attack and not a "quarrel" as had been claimed in other reports.

The guard said that the incident occurred after the owner of his apartment and a worker arrived at his apartment. The worker asked him questions and then realized that he was Israeli. He apparently then removed a screwdriver and began stabbing the guard who took out his gun, killed the terrorist but mistakenly also killed the owner of the apartment.



