Channel 2 reports that MK Ahmed Tibi(Joint Arab List) was seen Thursday on Temple Mount among the thousands of Arabs who came to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque, despite the prohibition on Knesset members entering Temple Mount.
22:45
News BriefsAv 4, 5777 , 27/07/17
Report: MK Ahmed Tibi enters Temple Mount
