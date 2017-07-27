22:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17

Report: MK Ahmed Tibi enters Temple Mount

Channel 2 reports that MK Ahmed Tibi(Joint Arab List) was seen Thursday on Temple Mount among the thousands of Arabs who came to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque, despite the prohibition on Knesset members entering Temple Mount.


 

Last Briefs