22:45 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Report: MK Ahmed Tibi enters Temple Mount Channel 2 reports that MK Ahmed Tibi(Joint Arab List) was seen Thursday on Temple Mount among the thousands of Arabs who came to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque, despite the prohibition on Knesset members entering Temple Mount.

