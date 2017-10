22:37 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Arabs rioting again near Temple Mount Tens of Arabs are rioting near the gates of Temple Mount in the Old City. Large police forces are pushing them back using riot dispersal methods.

► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Jul 27, 10:37 PM, 7/27/2017