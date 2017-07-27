22:31 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 US Special Envoy: We welcome efforts to curb tensions Jason Greenblatt, the US's Special Representative for International Negotiations responded to Thursday's events in Jerusalem, stating that "The United States welcomes the efforts undertaken to de-escalate tensions in Jerusalem today. We believe that calm and security will create the best opportunity to return to dialogue and the pursuit of peace. President Trump, Jared Kushner, and I, in full coordination with Secretary Rex Tillerson, Ambassador David Friedman, Consul General Don Blome and the State Department, as well as General HR McMaster and the National Security Council, have been and will remain engaged as we continue to monitor the situation closely. ► ◄ Last Briefs