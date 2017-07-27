A young woman was moderately injured and two youths were lightly injured when their car overturned on Herzog St. in Jerusalem.
MDA and Ichud Hatzala paramedics treated them and transferred them to hospital.
News BriefsAv 4, 5777 , 27/07/17
Three injured as car overturns in Jerusalem
