Gabai: Today the national humiliation ended

Labor party head Avi Gabai participated in a rally of supporters in Tel Aviv and attacked the Netanyahu government.

Gabai criticized the government for its "spontaneity, lack of responsibility, running after polls and interminable fights over who is the most right-wing."

Regarding the Temple Mount affair Gabai said that "today the national humiliation wrought by Netanyahu, Liberman and Bennett came to an end. We also had David Bitan calling the GSS 'cowards' and 'wanting to come home in peace."

"Its clear that the State of Israel needs a responsible, composed leadership which will consult with security officials and not work according to polls. We can be that leadership."