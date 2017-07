A new survey by Channel ten reveals that if elections were to take place today, the Likud would lead with 28 mandates, with the Zionist Union receiving 20 mandates. Yesh Atid would receive 17 mandates and the Jewish Home party would gain 13 mandates.

The Joint Arab List would receive 10 mandates and Yisrael Beitenu, Kulanu and UTJ would all receive 7 mandates.

Shas would receive 6 mandates according to this survey and Meretz would gain five mandates.