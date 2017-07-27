21:40 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Gush Etzion regional head: build, regulate Netiv Avot The head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Neeman, spoke to the head of staff at the Prime Minister's Office and asked him to regulate the Netiv Avot outpost and to renew the construction in the Etzion bloc.

► ◄ Last Briefs