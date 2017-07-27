The head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Neeman, spoke to the head of staff at the Prime Minister's Office and asked him to regulate the Netiv Avot outpost and to renew the construction in the Etzion bloc.
|
21:40
Reported
News BriefsAv 4, 5777 , 27/07/17
Gush Etzion regional head: build, regulate Netiv Avot
The head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Neeman, spoke to the head of staff at the Prime Minister's Office and asked him to regulate the Netiv Avot outpost and to renew the construction in the Etzion bloc.
Last Briefs