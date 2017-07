21:04 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Netanyahu to US: Exchange Israeli Arab villages Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has suggested to American mediators Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner, that in a future peace deal with the Palestinians, Israel could transfer to the Palestinians the Wadi Ara villages including Umm Al-Fahm in return for the annexation of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

