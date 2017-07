Transport and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz has demanded that Prime Minister Netanyahu initiate a cabinet discussion Sunday on his request to sentence the murderer of the Salomon family members to death, as well as to expel Sheikh Raed Salah from Israel.

Katz said that "the government of Israel must project a clear message of deterrence and meting out judgment to those who murder Israelis and those who incite to murder. Justice must be done and must be seen," said Katz.