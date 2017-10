Prime Minister Netanyahu has renounced the words of coalition head David Bitan who claimed that the GSS are "cowards who want to get home in peace."

Netanyahu's office said that "the GSS is one of the best intelligence agencies in the world, which successfully leads the struggle against terror. Many Israelis' lives have been saved by their foiling actions in the last few years. The prime minister backs GSS head Nadav Argaman and rejects the attacks on them."