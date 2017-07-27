MK Ben-Reuven:Bitan brought coalition to 'lowest nadir'

MK Eyal Ben Reuven(Zionist Union) responded to coalition head MK David Bitan's attack on the GSS, stating that "Opposition head David Bitan has once again brought the coalition to its lowest nadir. The GSS are brave fighters and Bitan knows nothing about what they do or how they work. Presenting them as cowards embarrasses him and he should retract and apologize to them. The criticism of them is a serious threat to our national security."

"The GSS operatives work covertly, bravely and with great composure, characteristics lacking in the extreme right-wing government. The prime minister should back the GSS and remove the disgrace of his coalition head," concluded Ben Reuven.