MK Yogev: Close Temple Mount immediately

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member MK Moti Yogev(Jewish Home) called to close Temple Mount immediately in the wake of the Arab riots on the Mount Thursday.

"We should close the Temple Mount again. It has been proved beyond all doubt what we always knew- that the Arabs do not need any reason for hatred, murder and incitement against Jews.

"After the riots and stones thrown at police as well as the raising of the PLO flag on Temple Mount, we need to make clear who is the sovereign on this mountain and tell the Arabs who wish to take our country that "Temple Mount is in our hands, in our control and only our control," Yogev said.