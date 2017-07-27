Herzog: Netanyahu should apologize to GSS

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog said that Prime Minister Netanyahu ought to apologize to the GSS for coalition leader David Bitan's attack on them, calling them "cowards who just want to get home in peace."

Herzog said that "the Jordanian king is fuming, Muslims are celebrating on the Mount, failure after failure of Netanyahu and Bitan finds the latest culprit: the GSS."

"Denigrating security forces and the GSS crosses a red line and causes severe harm to those unknowns who are protecting the citizens of Israel day and night."