18:32 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Police remove PLO flag from Temple Mount In a clip taken from the roof of the Hakotel Yeshiva adjacent to the Western Wall, two policeman were seen removing the PLO flag flown by Arabs near the Al-Aqsa mosque. ► ◄ Last Briefs