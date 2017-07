Police have solved the murder of Migdal Ha'Emek resident Moshe Ashkenazi, who was murdered at a party held in the Elyakim forest near Yokneam about a month ago.

According to a Channel 10 report, during the course of the party a quarrel broke out between the suspect, a 21-year-old Kiryat Ata resident and Ashkenazi over a monetary debt. The suspect then allegedly stabbed Ashkenazi and caused his death.