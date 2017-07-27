Jerusalem bus drivers complain of 'cruel' parking laws

70 Jerusalem bus drivers conducted a protest procession Thursday morning complaining about the 'cruel' policies of the municipality in handing out parking tickets to drivers. The drivers , all from private companies, complained that they have no organized places to stop and that when they stop at the Western Wall or at Ammunition Hill they get fined hundreds of shekels.

"We finish our day's work and the municipality takes back all that we earned," said one driver, adding that the municipality even writes parking tickets at 12 A.M.

"We have gotten more than 4000 tickets, each one a minimum of 250 NIS, we aren't even allowed to stop at Egged bus stops," the driver complained, adding that letters to ministers and the municipality had not helped at all.

״חניית לילה – באחריות חברות האוטובוסים וכתנאי לרישיון עסק לוודא שיש להם פתרונות לחניית לילה. למרות האמור לעיל נעשתה עבודה בשיתוף עם מנהלי הרובעים והמנהלים הקהילתיים ובחלק מהשכונות נקבעו רחובות בהם אין הפרעה למגורים אשר בהם קיימת אפשרות לחנית לילה.

״כמו כן, פקחי החניה מונחים לאפשר לאוטובוסים העלאת והורדת נוסעים ובלבד שלא תגרם הפרעה למעבר הולכי רגל ולתנועה. אולם כאשר קיימת הפרעה משמעותית לתנועה בעקבות עצירת אוטובוס, מתבצעת אכיפה כדי למנוע סכנה ולאפשר מעבר מיטבי של התנועה. העירייה ממשיכה כל העת לתת מענה בנושא ומטפלת בבקשות העולות מעת לעת בהתאם לאפשרות ולחוק