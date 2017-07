צילום: ללא קרדיט נתניהו בבית המשפחה

Prime Minister Netanyahu attended the circumcision ceremony at the house of the Salomon family in Elad, less than a week after the attack in which three members of the family were murdered on Friday night in Neve Tzuf.

The family quoted in their invitation to the circumcision ceremony the verse in Yehezkel which is cited at the ceremony which took on a poignant meaning for the stricken family -"And I said to you, in your blood, live."