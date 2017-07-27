16:48 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 El-Aqsa director adds new condition for prayers The director of the El-Aqsa mosque announced that if Israel will not allow Muslim worshippers to enter the Temple Mount via the Bab El Huta gate, he will oppose the establishment of prayers in the mosque.

