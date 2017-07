16:43 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 PA: 'Al-Aqsa victory heralds removal of occupation' The PA spokesman stated that the PA sees the Israeli capitulation over Temple Mount as a victory which brings closer the "disappearance of the Israeli occupation and is reminiscent of the victories of our worthy nation in which our nation and the members of the Palestinian people always had a major role at Al-Kuds during the course of history." ► ◄ Last Briefs