  Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17

Glick: We were banished and made to eat smelly fish

MK Yehuda Glick(Likud)  referred to the decision by Israel to remove all the security infrastructure at Temple Mount

"I am walking around with a harsh feeling of frustration, as if we have been banished from the town and at the same time made to eat smelly fish. [i.e. we lost on two counts.] I also despise a nation which dances around the blood at funerals and praises murderers as if they are national heroes."

"After I said all of this I think its important to emphasize that the criticism of the Prime Minister is exaggerated and has no place."

