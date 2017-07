Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met Wednesday with sergeant E, who neutralized the terrorist in the murderous attack at Neve Tzuf on Friday night.

Liberman wrote that "I met Sergeant E, who with courage and tenacity defeated the dastardly terrorist who murdered Yosef, Elad and Haya Salomon HyD(May G-d avenge their blood). E is an outstanding soldier and I think he is worthy of a citation."