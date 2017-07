15:35 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Alsheikh: I call on everyone not to initiate violence Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh referred to the removal of security measures at Temple Mount. He declared that "the responsibility for security on Temple Mount for Jews,Muslims, tourists and whoever ascends to the Mount remains solely the prerogative of the Israeli police. I call on everybody not to act violently and not to arouse disturbances. As far as possible there will be free worship on Temple Mount." ► ◄ Last Briefs