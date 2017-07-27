A truck overturned into a wadi on the road leading to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem. MDA teams are providing medical treatment to the 40-year-old driver, who is in moderate condition.
News BriefsAv 4, 5777 , 27/07/17
Truck overturns in Jerusalem, driver moderately injured
