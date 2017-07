National Strength party leaders Dr. Michael Ben-Ari and Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the Western Wall and disturbed Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh while he was issuing a declaration about the new security measures at Temple Mount.

"Your policemen have left their posts. Why did you abandon your policemen?" asked Ben-Ari in a loud voice. After Ben-Ari and Ben-Gvir heckled him a number of times during his declaration, Alsheikh left the scene.