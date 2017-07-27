Eulogy for Jewish pride

Members of the Otzma Yehudit [Jewish Power] movement conducted a "funeral procession" for lost Jewish honor on Thursday near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, in the wake of the removal of security equipment from the Temple Mount. Otzma Chairman Michael Ben-Ari, said, "The Netanyahu government has given a tailwind to terror and the burying of Israeli deterrence, our enemies despise us."

Activist attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir said that a a coffin wrapped in an Israeli flag with the label "The National Honor" "is small because that's what Bibi Bennett and Lieberman left of our respect. A lot more blood will be shed as a result of the national surrender."

