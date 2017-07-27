Soldier suffers for being a Samarian

A resident of Samaria who was forced to leave an officers' training course because of time in the brig and serve out his compulsory service as a non combattant was recently acquitted in a disciplinary hearing of charges he fed information about military action against Jews in Judea and Samaria to other area residents about a year and a half ago.

Attorney Avihai Hajbi of the Honenu legal-aid organization, who represented Avraham in all the proceedings, said in response, "We are witnessing a regrettable case that only because of the cadet's affiliation with a particular public did he find himself a suspect and was arrested without any thorough examination beforehand."