Yadlin: Policy without perseverance weakens Israel

Executive Director Amos Yadlin of the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University criticized the government on Thursday for its handling of the Temple Mount crisis and the attack on a security guard at Israel's embassy in Jordan. Writing on Twitter, the former head of military intelligence said, "This cabinet acting on the basis of strategic thinking, but according to immediate political and media considerations, and without planning for a longer period than the 8:00 pm news. The behavior of the populist cabinet is influenced by the media and short-term considerations, Policy without perseverance and the ability to contain and react correctly to unexpected developments - greatly weakens Israel.

Yadlin continued, "Leadership must stand behind its decisions and policies. The point is not placing magnomometers or returning the ambassador to Jordan, but that the other side has a strategy that Israel does not have. Israel is moving from a mood of euphoria to a state of panic. Instead of the Palestinians begging to return to pray on the Temple Mount, we are the ones who send out a message of [being under] pressure. Responsible leadership is required to set policy and stick to it. We must not give the Northern Islamic movement, Hamas, Qatar and Turkey any achievements."