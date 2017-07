12:45 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Israel, US, France complete underwater warfare exercise The Israel Defense Forces, United States Navy and French Navy completed a major exercise in underwater warfare Thursday morning. The two-week exercise dealt with a variety of scenarios, including: underwater mining, hostile terrorist activity (naval explosive devices, booby trapped ships, etc.). The second week focused on hostile terrorist activity where Israel has an advantage and cumulative knowledge. ► ◄ Last Briefs