The fathers of slain police officers Hayil Satawi and Kamil Shanaan have criticized the predawn funeral in the Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm for the three terrorists who killed their sons. Referring to the honor given the terrorists, the officers' fathers told Israel Defense Forces Radio, "They are not martyrs, they are lowly murderers who have no morality or respect for anyone. They murdered people in cold blood for no fault of their [the victims' -ed] own."

The fathers added, "This is not the first case of baseless murderers and, unfortunately, not the last. We are standing and overcoming our pain and in the end we know one thing: our sons are heroes and their heroism will not be canceled by any other lowly act." They also said, "The real surprise was that of friends from Umm al-Fahm who came to condemn the abominable murder and the abominable murderers."