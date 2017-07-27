US admiral ready to obey a Trump nuclear strike order

The commander of the United States Pacific Fleet said Thursday he would launch a nuclear strike against China next week if President Donald Trump ordered it, and warned against the military ever shifting its allegiance from its commander in chief, according to the Associated Press. Admiral Scott Swift was responding to a hypothetical question at an Australian National University security conference following a major joint U.S.- Australian military exercise off the Australian coast.

Asked by an academic in the audience whether he would make a nuclear attack on China next week if Trump ordered it, Swift replied: "The answer would be: Yes." He continued, "Every member of the U.S. military has sworn an oath to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and to obey the officers and the president of the United States as commander and chief appointed over us. This is core to the American democracy and any time you have a military that is moving away from a focus and an allegiance to civilian control, then we really have a significant problem."

Pacific Fleet spokesman Charlie Brown said, "The admiral was not addressing the premise of the question, he was addressing the principle of civilian authority of the military. The premise of the question was ridiculous."