11:08 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Jordan: Ambassador may only return if guard is tried Sources told the Jordanian newspaper Al-Ghad that Jordan will not allow Israeli ambassador Eynat Schlein to return to the country before "guarantees are received" for the prosecution of the security guard who shot two Jordanians to death during an attack on Sunday.