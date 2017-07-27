10:32 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 MK Hasson: Proof this government has no foresight

Member of Knesset Yoel Hasson (Zionist Union) has responed to the Wednesday-evening removal of Israeli security equipment from the Temple Mount by saying, "The end of the magnometer was known in advance. It has been proven once again that this government has no foresight," according to Maariv. Hasson said, "Netanyahu posted a threatening status against Al-Jazeera because he knew that a few hours later Israel would buckle completely and remove all the means of inspection it promised it would not remove. "



"It is good that there is cooperation with the Waqf [Muslim authority on the Temple Mount -ed.]. It is good that Israel is working in cooperation with Jordan and the United States so that there will not be a religious explosion on the Temple Mount. But a wise government would not have entered a problem from which it cannot be extricated from without being seen as losing in the international arena." ► ◄ Last Briefs