Revivim hayloft torched

The residents of Kibbutz Revivim, south of Be'er Sheva woke up Wednesday night to the arson of the kibbutz hayloft on the kibbutz. The financial damage was estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels.

This is not the first time that the hayloft has been ignited in recent years, with traces of previous events leading directly to Bir Hadaj, a nearby Bedouin village that was built illegally on land privately owned by Jews. In the past week, the Green Patrol has arrived to file orders on illegal structures in Bir Hadaj. Sources in the kibbutz estimate that the arson was ignited as revenge following the action by law enforcement agencies.