The water unit of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria and the Mekorot national water company disconnected six pirate water connections to Mekorot pipes Thursday morning in the Shechem-area Palestinian Authority village of Jalud in Area B of Samaria, where Israel shares security control with the PA.

Eight disconnections were made during a similar action last week. These thefts reduced the supply of water to Jewish communities and farmers in the area by about 35 cubic meters per hour.

