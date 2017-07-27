Bennett: Temple Mount reaction like flight from Lebanon

Minister Naftali Bennett has attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's conduct in the shadow of the tension on the Temple Mount and the removal of magnometers and security cameras from the holy site.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the chairman of the Jewish Home party said, "Israel is coming out of this weakened. This was a capitulation." Referring to former prime minister Ehud Barak's suprise pullout of Israeli troops in 2000, he continued, "Security was hurt like the fleeing from Lebanon." Bennett said he expected stepped-up violence.