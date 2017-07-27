EJC concerned at the rise in UK anti-Semitic incidents

The European Jewish Congress has expressed its grave concern over the latest Community Security Trust report demonstrating that anti-Semitic incidents have risen 30% across the UK in the first six months of 2017. This is the highest total CST has ever recorded for the January-June period of any year.

EJC President Moshe Kantor said, “It is deeply concerning to see this sharp incline in hate against Jews in the UK. Britain was always seen as a place of security and safety for Jews but this is unfortunately slowly changing.” Dr. Kantor noted, “While there doesn’t appear to be a particular trigger for the rise in Antisemitism, we can see that xenophobia and racism are becoming more mainstream and prejudice against Jews is always at the forefront of any wave of hate.”