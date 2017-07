08:47 Reported News Briefs Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 Av 4, 5777 , 27/07/17 We're biting our nails and waiting for the Waqf's mercy Member of Knesset Dudi Amsalem (Likud), who opposed the removal of metal detectors from the Temple Mount, said on Thursday, "I objected to removing the magnometers precisely because of the reason that we are now biting our nails and waiting impatiently for the Waqf[Muslim authority on the Temple Mount]'s mercy." ► ◄ Last Briefs